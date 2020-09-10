Beachie Creek Fire grows to nearly 160K acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marion County remains in a State of Emergency as wildfires continue to roar throughout the county — including the Beachie Creek fire, which is now burning nearly 160,000 acres.

Marion County Level 3 evacuations remain in place for Lyons, Mehama, Mill City, Gates, Detroit, Idanha and Highway 214 north of Silver Falls State Park to Scotts Mill.

Officials say the Beachie Creek Fire has grown to 158,991 acres as of Thursday morning. The inferno is now a part of the greater Santiam Fire complex and has almost joined with the Lionshead fire at the east end of Detroit Lake — which currently sits just under 110,000 acres.

The situation got so bad that at one point — fire crews considered airlifting people from the dock at Detroit Lake before finding an alternate route out.

Sgt. Jeremy Landers with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office told KOIN 6 News they have not been able to confirm any reports of fatalities or how many structures were destroyed because the raging fires make some areas inaccessible.

He said they’re aware some people chose not to leave. They really want people to pay close attention to the evacuation levels and not to go into areas that have already been evacuated.

Marion County evacuations and resources

Sign up for emergency alerts