More evacuation levels to be downgraded in Marion County

Detroit, Idanha and the Elkhorn community down to Level 2 at 9 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Out in Marion County, some of the areas that have been hit hardest by wildfires are being reduced to Level 2 evacuations.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, the cities of Detroit, Idanha and the Elkhorn community along North Fork Road will all be reduced from Level 3 to Level 2 evacuations. The North Fork Road Level 2 status goes up to the boundary with U.S. Forest Service property near milepost 15.5. The evacuation map will be updated accordingly at 9 a.m.

With Friday’s downgrades, the only areas remaining in Level 3 will be Breitenbush and Crooked Finger Road south of the cattle guard.

Due to road hazards, ODOT will be using pilot cars to lead residents through the closed sections of Highway 22 East between Gates and Detroit. Residents can travel freely between Detroit and Idanha with Highway 22 E closed to eastbound traffic at mile post 56.2, west of Cooper’s Ridge Road, according to MCSO. There is still no access to the Santiam Pass from the Detroit/Idanha area.

With crews still working to clear downed trees and other debris from the roads, the area between Gates and Detroit will see delays for the inbound and outbound pilot car trips. Residents should expect at least one hour to make a one-way trip.

Pilot cars guiding residents between Gates and Detroit will be limited to the following daily schedule:

• 9 a.m. – Pilot car departs Gates to Detroit

• 11 a.m. – Pilot car returns from Detroit to Gates

• 1 p.m. – Pilot car departs Gates to Detroit

• 5 p.m. – Pilot car returns from Detroit to Gates

Although more residents can return home, Marion County Sheriff’s Office says not all core services will be restored just yet.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the updated evacuations are as follows:

Level 3 – “Go”

Breitenbush

Crooked Finger Rd south of the cattle guard

Level 2 – “Be Set”

Detroit

Idanha

OR 22E between milepost 33 to 56.2, west of Cooper’s Ridge Road

Level 1 – “Ready”

Mill City

Gates

Lyons

Mehama

Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires

The two wildfires still blazing in Marion County are the state’s two largest infernos. The Beachie Creek Fire has grown to 192,838 acres and is 52% contained, while the Lionshead Fire is a whopping 204,250 acres and is 28% contained.

Crews are continuing to battle the fires while monitoring weather conditions. Although rain can be helpful dousing the flames, it can further complicate the efforts with the threat of mudslides and other rain-related hazards.