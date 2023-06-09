PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 36-year-old woman was sentenced to 40 months in prison on Tuesday after being found guilty of strangling and abusing children.

On May 26, the jury found Lindsey Hines guilty of misdemeanor strangulation, felony strangulation, and two counts of felony criminal mistreatment in the first degree – which means she caused physical injury to a dependent person.

According to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, the jury found that four of the charges related to three separate incidents, and three or them victimized children less than 10 years old.

During the three-day trial, Hines represented herself as the victims testified. The DA’s office says “there is no provision under the law that prohibits or restricts a self-represented defendant from cross-examining their victim(s), even children.”

Officials say Hines also has a criminal history, including assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence.