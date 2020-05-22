Marion, Polk counties begin to reopen

The counties must remain in Phase 1 for at least 3 weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marion and Polk counties will begin the process of reopening some businesses along with other changes on Friday.

When both Marion and Polk counties initially applied for Phase 1 about a week ago, they were denied. Since then, they’ve been working to make some improvements.

Brown OKs Marion, Polk counties for Phase 1 reopening

For example, Marion County officials say they have since added 20 contact tracers. Plus, we’re told they are working on plans to make sure farm workers are tested. They will also provide 15,000 masks to local businesses to hand out once they reopen.

Now that they have ramped up contact tracing efforts and testing — they can begin to reopen like most of the counties in Oregon.

“One of the things we said is we worked really hard to get open and now we have to work really hard to stay open,” said Colm Willis, Marion County Commissioner Chair. “It’s a relief for a lot of our small businesses. Our family-owned restaurants and hair salons, hair dressers —a lot of folks—independent contractors, haven’t seen a paycheck in a couple of months.”

Starting Friday, several types of businesses and services including restaurants, bars, gyms and malls can begin to open once again. But, they will still need to follow some new protocol, like physical distancing, sanitation, face coverings — and crowd control.

Gatherings of up to 25 people are now allowed with physical distancing requirements.

The counties must remain in Phase 1 for at least three weeks before they can move on to Phase 2.

