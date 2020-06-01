Mayor Chuck Bennett speaks after Salem protests, riots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett spoke after protests honoring George Floyd also turned violent in Salem for a second day in a row on Sunday.

Protesters marched through the streets following the death of Floyd — the unarmed, handcuffed black man who lost consciousness while under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. Mayor Bennett joined KOIN 6 to discuss the capital city’s response.

Mayor Bennett praised the Salem Police for their “proportional and appropriate response” to the riots and protests,” saying there were about half a dozen arrests made. He said much of the unlawful behavior was aimed at state buildings — specifically the capitol building with substantial graffiti. There was no major looting or fires — something the mayor credits to the police presence keeping the crowd moving.

Bennett said the city was put under a State of Emergency and the curfew was reinstated after being lifted earlier in the day. That curfew is now expired as of 6 a.m. Monday, just like Portland’s own curfew.

The mayor said that as of 6 a.m., there is no curfew is in place for Monday night — but that is possible to change depending on how circumstances develop.