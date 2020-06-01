Live Now
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Mayor Chuck Bennett speaks after Salem protests, riots

Marion County

No curfew in effect yet for Monday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett spoke after protests honoring George Floyd also turned violent in Salem for a second day in a row on Sunday.

Protesters marched through the streets following the death of Floyd — the unarmed, handcuffed black man who lost consciousness while under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. Mayor Bennett joined KOIN 6 to discuss the capital city’s response.

Mayor Bennett praised the Salem Police for their “proportional and appropriate response” to the riots and protests,” saying there were about half a dozen arrests made. He said much of the unlawful behavior was aimed at state buildings — specifically the capitol building with substantial graffiti. There was no major looting or fires — something the mayor credits to the police presence keeping the crowd moving.

Bennett said the city was put under a State of Emergency and the curfew was reinstated after being lifted earlier in the day. That curfew is now expired as of 6 a.m. Monday, just like Portland’s own curfew.

The mayor said that as of 6 a.m., there is no curfew is in place for Monday night — but that is possible to change depending on how circumstances develop.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss