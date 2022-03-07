PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city of Keizer, a town known for its spirit, pride and volunteerism, sits just north of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem.

Many Portlanders may know Keizer for having the closest In-N-Out Burger to the Metro area.

The city’s Mavericks Independent Baseball League is set to begin their second season in May, and the Keizer Police Department recently added a pair of K9s to the force.

Keizer also recently completed their Parks Master Plan to take their outdoor spaces to new heights and has made progress on homelessness through the Mid-Willamette Valley alliance.

Mayor Cathy Clark joined AM Extra to share more updates on her community.