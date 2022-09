PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – McKinley Elementary School was on lockdown after a report of a “suspicious” person in the area on Friday, the Salem-Keizer School District announced.

The lockdown was first initiated just after 1:15 p.m. It was lifted within half an hour.

The school district said all students and staff are safe and noted that parents are being notified via ParentSquare.

No other information is available at this time. KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story.