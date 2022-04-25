PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person is dead after law enforcement swarmed a truck stop where a wanted person was reportedly barricaded inside a vehicle in Aurora late Monday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office tweeted SWAT and several other law enforcement agencies were called to the Flying J truck stop on Ehlen Road.

A KOIN 6 News crew at the scene said there is at least one person dead at the scene.

Gas station attendants told KOIN 6 News they heard gunshots.

Ehlen Road is closed between Bents Court NE and Butteville Road near Aurora. Authorities advise drivers to seek alternate routes.

Officials have not yet identified the person shot.

This is a developing story.