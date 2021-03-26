Missing child last seen with mother, believed to be at-risk

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) – A 7-year-old girl went missing with her mother, Julie Garner of Newport Friday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Officials believe that the girl, Alyssa, may be at risk.

Alyssa is three feet, 10 inches tall. She is 63 pounds, with hazel eyes and strawberry blonde hair.

Her mother is believed to be traveling with Alyssa to Vallejo, California in a silver 2008 Honda Civic with Oregon license plate number 942FEF.

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).