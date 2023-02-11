MCSO shared that Ezra Mayhugh was reunited with his family, Feb. 11, 2022 (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ezra Mayhugh, who went missing in Oct. 2021, has been reunited with his family more than a year after his disappearance, authorities said.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that Mayhugh was located and is now back with his family.

Mayhugh was last seen on Oct. 15, 2021, when he was dropped off in downtown Salem by a friend.

According to MCSO, Mayhugh had left work after he told a friend he had been catfished online and had to go.

Mayhugh’s father, Rex, said that his phone disconnected on Oct. 18, 2021 and then all his social media was deleted.

Police said no further information would be provided and Mayhugh’s family has requested no contact.