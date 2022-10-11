PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a sedan at the Silverton Road and Williams Avenue Northeast intersection just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Salem Police Department.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Mazda sedan, 18-year-old Caleb Johnson, was turning left from Williams Ave. onto Silverton Rd. when the car was struck by the motorcycle on Silverton Rd.

Johnson lost control of the car and ended up in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store where it struck the back of an Audi sedan, officials said. Salem PD said the Mazda then came to a stop after crashing into the store’s front doors.

Johnson, along with the Mazda’s passenger, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The motorcyclist, 25-year-old Jacob Oliver, was taken to a Salem hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials said Oliver was later transferred to a Portland-area hospital where he died on Sunday.

While the investigation into the crash is ongoing, the police department says at this time, the motorcyclist’s speed is being considered as a factor.