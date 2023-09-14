PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi-truck Thursday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the crash at the intersection of Arndt Road NE and Bents Road NE in Aurora just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

MCSO says that the semi-truck, which didn’t have a trailer, was traveling north on Bents Road. before turning east onto Arndt Road. The motorcyclist, who was traveling east, collided with the rear of the truck. He was pronounced dead when deputies arrived at the scene.

The motorcyclist was identified as 35-year-old Justin Brandt.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact MCSO Deputy Pete Walker at 503-588-5032.