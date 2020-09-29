Mt. Angel Oktoberfest reimagined for the age of COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mount Angel’s annual Oktoberfest, one of the biggest celebrations of the year for the mid-Willamette Valley, has gone take-out only this year.

Mt. Angel’s annual Oktoberfest has reinvented itself by allowing you to take the celebration home. It is one of the great annual celebrations of the mid-valley — generating hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities. In a normal year, the festival allows people to punctuate the end of summer with a final outdoor celebration. This year, however, there will be no celebration in the streets of Mt. Angel.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to allow you to take the festival home with you,” said Public Relations Director Monica Bochsler.

Bochsler, who helps organize the festival, says they’ll be taking online orders for everything — sausage, wine, beer, Oktoberfest glassware, decorations, beer steins and more. Beginning Thursday, festival-goers will be able to drive through the parking lot at the Main Festival Hall and pick up whatever you’ve ordered in a no-contact manner.

“On Saturday you’ll tune into the livestream that we’re going to do,” said Bochsler. “The livestream will have some entertainment that will be live and pieces of it that’ll be taped, but you get to see the German band back in Germany.”

This year will be particularly difficult for the 50-plus charities that run food booths, considering the booths won’t be there this year. For a typical charity, the Mt. Angel food booth is the primary source of fundraising for the entire year.

“They’re here working very hard, making as much money as they can for their local charity,” said Oktoberfest organizer John Gooley. “It’s not only Mt. Angel charities — I mean they’re from all over the Willamette Valley.”

Food booths raised about 750,000 dollars for local charities and non-profits last year.

You can order food, drink and other items through Wednesday at Oktoberfest.org. With pick-up times going from Thursday through Saturday — you’ll avoid big crowds and instead, bring a taste of the celebration home with you.