‘No food, no heat’: Generators humming in Woodburn

WOODBURN, Ore. (KOIN) — Generators are humming throughout neighborhoods in Woodburn that remained dark Wednesday, nearly a week after the snow and ice storm stripped the power from large areas of Oregon. At this time, 75% of Woodburn does not have power.

Joshua and his mom Isabel said they’re able to power the lights and some heat sources but it’s not the same as having full power.

“We are pretty lucky to have a generator,” he said. But Isabel said without electricity it’s “cold, no food. no heat, nothing. It’s bad.”

The family keeps the generator several feet from the home with the exhaust facing away to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, which happened to their neighbors a couple houses down the street on Sunday.

“I was on my way to pick up my friend that lives over there, and that’s when I saw all the cops coming in,” Joshua said. “And that’s when they informed me there was 4 kids in there passed out and worried everyone on this street.”

“It’s scary and sad for the kids,” Isabel said.

Joe Budge, the chief of the Woodburn and Hubbard Fire Districts, said a family of 7 was hospitalized.

Joe Budge, the chief of the Woodburn and Hubbard Fire Districts, February 17, 2021 (KOIN)

“Another family member came home, realized everybody was unconscious and called 911,” Chief Budge said. “They are a large extended family that were in the same house.”

Three adults and 4 children were taken to the hospital. “All the children that were at that scene were resuscitated at the scene and they were transported just to make sure they were OK.”

There have been a total of 6 incidents of carbon monoxide poisonings over the last few days between Woodburn and Hubbard, Budge said. A total of 21 patients were treated and 3 of them are in critical condition — including 2 from the family down the street from Joshua and Isabel.

The chief said the local business community came together to provide carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors that will be handed out for free on Thursday.

A carbon monoxide detector, February 17, 2021 (KOIN)

“We are going to be giving away both of these detectors to people who need it,” he said. “It’s huge and we can always count on our partners to help us out when needs come up.”

Budge said in many of the poisoning incidents, charcoal briquettes were used inside the house or outdoor propane heaters were brought inside, even the large mushroom-shaped patio units. That is definitely not good.

If you want to donate a carbon monoxide and/or smoke detector, contact the City of Woodburn

For more information, FEMA listed safety tips on the emergency use of generators.