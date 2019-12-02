NORPAC announces more permanent layoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another 38 workers will lose their job at NORPAC Foods toward the end of January, company officials said in a WARN letter sent November 27.

WARN — the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act — requires companies to provide notices about job reductions, layoffs and terminations.

This notice said many front-office personnel along with mechanics and truck drivers will be permanently released. Some of the affected jobs are union jobs, others are not.

After filing for bankruptcy in August, NORPAC arranged to sell its assets to Oregon Potato for $155.5 million. But the buyer pulled out complaining NORPAC hadn’t provided necessary documents to complete its due diligence on the transaction.