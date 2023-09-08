PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 15-year-old North Salem High School student is in custody Thursday afternoon after assaulting officers with a fire extinguisher, according to Salem police.

Officials say they responded to the school following reports that the student had assaulted staff members and damaged property with a metal guardrail around 11:45 a.m. School officials say the student began the attack by assaulting another student in class.

When police arrived and attempted to deescalate the situation, they say the student – whose name has not been released – sprayed officers with the fire extinguisher and continued to struggle against arrest.

According to Aaron Harada, a spokesperson for Salem-Keizer Public Schools, the lockdown lasted approximately one hour.

“The incident occurred during lunch, while some students were outside,” Harada said. “Students who were outside were moved to the football field and were supervised by staff. The lunch period was extended for students.”

The student was taken to Salem Health hospital for a medical evaluation. He was then lodged at the Marion County Juvenile Department on the charges of strangulation, three counts of assault, two counts of officer assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

No further details are available at this time.

