The Snapchat app is seen on a mobile device in New York, Aug. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

First threat came in around 3:30 p.m. Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Threats that “do not appear to be credible” prompted Salem police and school district officials to investigate and alert parents.

The first threats on Snapchat concerning Parrish Middle School came in around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. About 4 hours later the Salem-Keizer Public Schools got another threat, only this time the named school was Houck Middle School.

Both police and the school district have been working together, authorities said. Parents are being notified and a safety plan is being put into place.

Investigators said “the threats do not appear to be credible,” but there will be extra security on Salem-Keizer campuses. Salem police will also spend “extra time around local schools” on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Salem PD at 503.588.6123.