Occupants survive plane crash in Marion County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pilot of an airplane crashed into a ditch east of Salem Sunday afternoon, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to the crash at around 1 p.m. They said the pilot was trying to land the plane in a field near the Willamette Pie Company on 82nd Avenue Northeast.
The pilot reported a strong tailwind and was unable to stop before they hit a ditch and crossed into the roadway, the sheriff’s office said.
The occupants in the plane were not injured and the plane was moved to a nearby field.
The sheriff’s office notified the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board about the crash.