Occupants survive plane crash in Marion County

The pilot of an airplane crashed into a ditch on 82nd Ave. NE in Marion County on Sept. 26, 2021. Photo courtesy Marion County Sheriff’s Office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pilot of an airplane crashed into a ditch east of Salem Sunday afternoon, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the crash at around 1 p.m. They said the pilot was trying to land the plane in a field near the Willamette Pie Company on 82nd Avenue Northeast.

The pilot reported a strong tailwind and was unable to stop before they hit a ditch and crossed into the roadway, the sheriff’s office said.

The occupants in the plane were not injured and the plane was moved to a nearby field.

The sheriff’s office notified the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board about the crash.