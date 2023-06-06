The sensors are being replaced on I-5 North near milepost 271 and I-5 South near milepost 276.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Late-night and early-morning Interstate 5 travelers driving through Woodburn can expect delays this month due to night road construction.

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that two lanes will be closed on both north and southbound lanes of I-5 near Woodburn from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday during the month of June.

ODOT says they will be replacing outdated weigh-in-motion scales that monitor the weight of semi trucks without causing drivers to pull off of the highway and stop at a designated scale.

“These scales are metal plates installed across two lanes of I-5 with an overhead sensor. To remove and replace the sensors, we have to dig out the road across the two lanes,” ODOT said in a release.

The sensors are being replaced on I-5 North near milepost 271 and I-5 South near milepost 276. All traffic will be shifted into the far left lane, according to ODOT.

Tripcheck.com will have the most current information on traffic impacts.