PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple streets in Salem have been closed due an officer-involved shooting Friday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

There is police activity in the area of Arabian Avenue SE and Macleay Road SE. Streets are closed at Macleay Road SE and Shenandoah, Macleay Road SE and Caplinger SE, and 46th Place SE and Arabian, authorities say. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

