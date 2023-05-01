PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early morning shooting involving an officer has shut down part of Fisher Road Northeast in Salem Monday, authorities said.

Just after 6:30 a.m., the Salem Police Department tweeted that Fisher Road NE was closed from Market Street Northeast to Sunnyview Road Northeast due to “police activity.” More than an hour later, the department posted an update saying officials were investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the incident or released the names of those involved.

During the investigation, drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News as we learn more.