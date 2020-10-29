Officer-involved shooting shuts down streets in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some streets are closed in Salem following an officer-involved shooting, according to authorities.

Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Salem Police announced the shooting occurred near Northeast 17th Street and Northeast Center Street. NE 17th Street is currently closed between Chemeketa Street and State Street while Northeast Court Street is closed between NE 17th Street and NE 14th Street.

An investigation is underway but no other details about the shooting have been released at this time. KOIN 6 News will update this story when new information is available.

