Officer shot near downtown Salem, suspect at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An officer was shot in Salem on Friday morning and police are still searching for the suspect.

A Salem Police officer was shot near Mission Street and 17th Street early Friday morning. He was rushed to the emergency room at a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say they are still working to detain the suspect, who fled the scene after the shooting occurred.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

Westbound lanes on Mission Street between Southeast 22nd Street and 17th Street are currently closed to traffic as crews work the scene. The closure is expected to last several hours, avoid the area if possible.

Police say northbound Southeast 13th Street is also blocked at Hines Street due to police activity, but did not reveal anymore details.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.