PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are seeking leads in what they called a suspicious fire that was burning behind a Safeway in east Salem over a month ago.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and county firefighters responded to the blaze on Lancaster Drive Northeast in the early morning hours of Oct. 3. Bushes behind the grocer were reportedly burned in the fire which officials said spread to a travel trailer parked at an RV park nearby.

Now, the sheriff’s office is asking anyone that has information on the fire or a white Scion TC that was seen around the time of the incident to come forward. MCSO said callers can opt to stay anonymous when reaching out to Detective Remmy at 503-566-6931.