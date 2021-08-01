One dead after Corvette collides with SUV in Marion Co.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a Gervais man died after a Corvette collided with a Ford Explorer on Waypark Drive Northeast on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Photo courtesy Marion County Sheriff’s Office

The two drivers were taken to a local hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Gervais man was killed in a crash west of Mt. Angel Sunday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the incident at 1 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a serious crash on Waypark Drive Northeast, east of Howell Prairie Road Northeast.

At the scene, first responders saw that a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette had collided with a 2005 Ford Explorer. The passenger in the Corvette, 57-year-old Erofei Cam, died in the crash. Both drivers suffered what the sheriff’s office believes are minor injuries. They were taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Corvette was identified as Georgi Cam, 52, or Aurora. Curtis Chaudoin, 56, of Woodburn, was driving the Ford Explorer.

Investigators say Georgi Cam was driving the Corvette east before colliding with the westbound Ford Explorer.