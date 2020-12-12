One man taken to hospital, one woman detained after Jefferson shooting

A shooting in Jefferson has left one man taken to a hospital and one woman detained. December 12, 2020 (courtesy Marion County Sheriff’s Office).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in Jefferson has left one man taken to a hospital and a woman detained, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a tweet from the law enforcement agency, deputies were called to a shooting near Union St. and 6th St. in Jefferson just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Just before 2:30 pm deputies were called to a shooting near Union St & 6th St, Jefferson. One male was taken to a local hospital, an involved female was detained. The roadway is closed for the investigation, please avoid the area. There is no danger to the community at this time. pic.twitter.com/xMIUJ04h8g — Marion Co. Sheriff (@MCSOInTheKnow) December 12, 2020

A man was taken to a local hospital and a woman allegedly involved in the incident was detained, officials said.

The roadway is currently closed for the investigation and law enforcement has asked for people to please avoid the area. They said there is currently no longer any danger to the community.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this story as we receive more information.