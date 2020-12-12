One man taken to hospital, one woman detained after Jefferson shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in Jefferson has left one man taken to a hospital and a woman detained, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a tweet from the law enforcement agency, deputies were called to a shooting near Union St. and 6th St. in Jefferson just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
A man was taken to a local hospital and a woman allegedly involved in the incident was detained, officials said.
The roadway is currently closed for the investigation and law enforcement has asked for people to please avoid the area. They said there is currently no longer any danger to the community.
This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this story as we receive more information.