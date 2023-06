PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died Thursday evening during a fire at an Aurora, OR home, officials said.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, at just after 7:20 p.m. they got a report of an explosion at a home in the Deer Creek Estates.

In the process of attempting to suppress the fire, first responders said they found the victim inside the home.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident is still under investigation and no other details have been released at this time.