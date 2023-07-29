Cyndi and Tim Hill were named Oregon’s most hospitable Airbnb hosts for their listing in Stayton. (Courtesy the Hills)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A married couple who owns a luxury cabin just outside of Salem has been named the most hospitable Airbnb host not just in Oregon, but throughout any state in the U.S.

Vacation rental company Airbnb gives the title of “most hospitable host” to those who have 100% 5-star ratings in the cleanliness, check-in and communication categories. Additionally, the platform only recognized listings with more than 100 reviews.

In Oregon, Airbnb co-hosts Cyndi and Tim Hill were highlighted for their Stayton rental located on the Santiam River.

The two moved to their Stayton residence in 2015, and finished building a cabin next door in the years following. Tim said they began renting out the property just a week before the eclipse in 2017, and guests have raved about the listing ever since.

With years of experience as grocery retailers, servers, bartenders and retail associates, the Hills said their background in the service industry has made them better hosts. Still, they never expected their listing outside of the Oregon state capitol to become so popular.

“We were totally surprised and we had no idea that there was such a thing — and especially not for the whole country,” Cyndi said. “We do our best to keep it as spotless as possible and as nice as possible, but mainly we just want to spoil our guests just like we would want to be if we were somewhere.”

Santiam River view from cabin (Courtesy the Hills)

Santiam River cabin bedroom (Courtesy The Hills)

Santiam River cabin bathroom (Courtesy the Hills)

Cabin art studio (Courtesy the Hills)

The Stayton listing has 416 — and counting — 5-star ratings on Airbnb, and the co-hosts estimate that 50 to 60% of those reviews are from returning guests.

Cyndi and Tim listed the art studio, rain shower and heated floors as some of the cabin’s best amenities. Located on the Santiam River, the listing offers waterfront views, kayaking and rafting as well.

The Hills also said they wash the dishes for guests, many of which miss the same service when they return home.

Tim added that renters love how close the cabin is to other nearby attractions.

“We’re so close to Salem, Portland, Eugene, and we’re 25 minutes off of I-5 and you would never know it by looking at the backyard and the river,” he said. “You would think you’re out in the middle of nowhere.”

The co-hosts book their Stayton listing up to a year in advance, with spring and summer being the busiest seasons.

The earliest availability for the cabin is during the first week of October, and Cyndi and Tim hope to welcome more guests before the year comes to a close.