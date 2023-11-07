PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Oregon inmate who used a golf cart to run away from a Salem prison Tuesday morning was caught 20 minutes later, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Officials say Juan Antonio Castillo left his offsite work crew in Salem around 9:50 a.m. and was taken back into custody around 10:13 a.m. on Lancaster Drive

Castillo first entered the Santiam Correctional Institution on July 12 for eluding a police officer and second-degree robbery in Marion County. The SCI is a minimum-security prison that offers work opportunities through contracts with other state agencies.

Castillo’s earliest possible release date is April 17, 2027.