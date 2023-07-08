Oregon State Police and the Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office need help identifying a man who was found dead in 2016. (Courtesy OSP)

Anyone with additional information has been asked to contact the medical examiner’s office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police and the Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was found dead nearly seven years ago.

OSP says he was found deceased on July 22, 2016, under the Marion Street Bridge located in Salem. The man was presumed to be between 35 and 65 years old.

According to officials, he was wearing a short-sleeved dress shirt and blue denim jeans. He had brown hair with some specks of gray.

The man’s profile is registered in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System under NamUs UP#16050. (Courtesy OSP)

The state police also partnered with Parabon NanoLabs to conduct DNA analysis on the unidentified man. The analysis found that he had brown hair, brown eyes and light-brown skin.

According to OSP, the man’s ancestry is common for Central and South American Latino people. Officials say he is likely from Central Mexico, and more likely to have close relatives in or around Las Ranas, Michoacan.

The man’s profile is registered in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System under NamUs UP#16050, but according to state police, there have been no substantial leads on his identity since his death in summer 2016.

Anyone with additional information on the man or his family in Las Ranas has been asked to contact the medical examiner’s office at 1-503-580-9471 or email Randerson@co.marion.or.us.