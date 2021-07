Oregon National Guard Spc. Toby SeWell assigned to the Oregon Army National Guard Medical Command, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to a Salem resident at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Ore., Jan. 13, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Heather Bashor, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

The Salem site was the first mass vaccination clinic in the state to open in early January

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the last mass vaccination sites in Oregon is shutting down.

The last day for the clinic at Oregon State Fairgrounds will be July 24. Until then, it will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointments are needed and the clinic is providing first and second doses of the vaccines.

The Salem site was the first mass vaccination clinic in the state to open in early January. Since then, more than 200,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered there.