PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police say a suspect rammed his vehicle into a lieutenant patrol car Friday morning.

It happened on Interstate 5 in Marion County near the Market Street exit at around 8:45 a.m.

Authorities say the lieutenant was attempting to get the suspect to stop off the highway when the suspect rammed the patrol vehicle from behind, causing it to spin and hit the barrier.

The suspect was able to get away, but was later located in the Salem area and arrested, authorities say.

The lieutenant suffered minor injuries.

No other details have been released at this time.