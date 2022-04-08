PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting that took place Friday morning on Interstate 5 near Portland Road NE in Salem.

Based on preliminary information, the shooting began after a confrontation between drivers, according to OSP.

Officials said, at this time, they are not releasing the names of those involved in the incident as the investigation is ongoing.

However, police ask anyone who saw a dark blue 2012 Chevrolet Caprice sedan, and a silver 2013 Nissan Juke crossover SUV driving southbound between Wilsonville and Salem, to call the OSP Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 and reference case number SP22-083777.

Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a Friday morning shooting along I-5 in Salem. April 8, 2022 (Oregon State Police).

Officials have not released further details of the shooting.