PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police say investigators uncovered 2,578 marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana and over $5,000 in proceeds on Dec. 28, 2022, after serving search warrants at three locations in Marion County.

Authorities say the investigation led to the arrests of 40-year-old Bin Dong and 31-year-old Bin Bin Huang, who both face the following charges: unlawful manufacture of marijuana item; unlawful possession of marijuana item; unlawful production of marijuana; laundering a monetary instrument; engaging in a financial transaction in property derived from unlawful activity; and criminal conspiracy to commit the aforementioned crimes.

State police say charges for Yu Chen, 40, of Sacramento, California, will be referred to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

OSP says they received multiple neighborhood complaints about the operation and were able to determine that the suspects moved to Oregon to grow illegal marijuana.

According to investigators, four houses had been heavily modified and most rooms were being used to grow marijuana. Police also said that an 11-year-old child was staying at one of the houses. Police say they contacted the Oregon Department of Human Services, Office of Child Welfare after becoming concerned with the child’s access to chemicals, as well as safety issues associated with mold, blocked exit doors, and unpermitted, over-loaded, electrical systems.

Both Dong and Huang were lodged at the Marion County Jail.