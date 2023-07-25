PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three men suffered overdoses of an unknown substance early Tuesday morning, and despite an emergency use of Narcan, one man died in the parking lot of a local bar, Woodburn police said.

Officers responded to Rumor’s Bar and Grill at 327 North Pacific Highway around 1:27 a.m. and found an unconscious 31-year-old man. Witnesses told officers he had been with two other men, who were later found unresponsive in a vehicle in the parking lot.

All three men were given Narcan, police say. The man inside the bar and the 29-year-old man outside were taken to the local hospital, but 32-year-old Ivan Garcia-Cruz died at the scene.

The details of the men’s drug use are still under investigation, but witnesses told police that all three had done drugs prior to the incident.

Woodburn Police issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“WPD strongly reminds the public that the use of any illicit substances can lead to a substantial risk to their lives. Illicit drugs are often ‘cut’ with other substances that are often more inexpensive to increase the profits of drug dealers. Among the variety of substances that are mixed with illicit drugs, fentanyl has been on the rise. Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid that has been linked to a substantial rise in overdoses in Oregon and throughout the country.”

An investigation is still ongoing. Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.