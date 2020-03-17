Parked car leads to body of missing Silverton man

The body of William Tracy was found in the Crooked Finger area of Marion County, March 15, 2020 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

William Tracy likely died of an accidental fall, authorities said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a Silverton man missing since late February was found Sunday after in a rugged and rural area of Marion County.

Authorities said William Tracy likely died from an accidental fall off an embankment in the Crooked Finger area. The 46-year-old had been reported missing February 21 to Silverton police.

On March 14, a person spotted his Subaru Legacy in the same spot on a logging road in that area and remembered seeing it there weeks before. Searchers with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office began looking in the area and found his body on Sunday. His body was removed on Monday, officials said.

Searchers with both Linn County and Polk County helped look for Mr. Tracy.