Pedestrian struck, killed by I-5 driver near Woodburn

The victim died at the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died after being hit by a car on Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Saturday.

Around 10:20 p.m., the man was struck near milepost 271. According to Oregon State Police, he sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. No other details or names have been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.