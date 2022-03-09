PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in an unincorporated area of east Salem that has left one person hospitalized with serious injuries, Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Police responded to the shooting just before 5:30 p.m. near Hayesville Drive Northeast by Reimann Street.

On the scene, first responders found the victim who was then taken to the hospital.

Authorities have shut down Hayesville Drive Northeast between Happy Drive and Homer Road and ask residents to avoid the area.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators ask witnesses to call their non-emergency number at 503-588-5032 or to submit a tip anonymously by texting TIPMCSO and their tip to 847411.