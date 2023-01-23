PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A witness said a person was shot and killed by Salem police in the area of Commercial Street Southeast Monday morning.

Multiple agencies, including Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police, responded to the scene. KOIN 6 News reporter Liz Burch reported that multiple evidence markers are placed around the area between Kuebler Boulevard and Barnes Avenue Southeast

At the scene, Rosendo Corral said he saw a man attempting to break into vehicles in the area before a shooting broke out between the man and police.

“He turned around and he shot a couple times and the cops shot back,” said Corral. “He fell to the ground, he got back up, he didn’t get totally back up, he was just leaning back up and started shooting again. Then the cops started shooting him about six or eight times and really hit him, really knocked him down. He was gone.”

Police have not confirmed those details but said they would be releasing information Monday afternoon.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

According to Salem police, the northbound lanes of Commercial Street are closed at Barnes Avenue Southwest and the southbound lanes are closed at Kuebler Boulevard. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

