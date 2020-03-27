Police activity shuts down I-5 in Marion County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of Interstate 5 in Marion County is shut down due to police activity early Friday morning.
According to TripCheck.com, I-5 South is currently closed near the Turner/Salem area, about 6 miles south of the I-5 intersection with ORE 22. An armored car has been spotted at the scene and KOIN 6 has a crew on the way to learn more.
Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Delaney Road and then onto Enchanted Way and back onto I-5. Expect to use the detour or avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be update when more information becomes available.
