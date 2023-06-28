SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A fight involving 10-15 juvenile boys near a Salem mall resulted in three arrests and a boy being stabbed on Tuesday, police said.

The three teenagers were charged with rioting and one of the boys was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. They were each lodged at the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center.

Just before 6 p.m., police say they responded to a stabbing call at 480 Center St. NE and located a boy in a mall restroom with a non-life-threatening stab wound. Officers said the wound occurred as a result of a large fight that took place at the northwest corner of High St NE and Chemeketa St NE.

When police attempted to contact a group of boys suspected to be involved in the fight, one boy was caught after running a throwing a handgun away, authorities said.

Two other teens were also taken into custody after police confirmed they were involved in the fight.

The Salem Police Department says they do not identify minors involved in criminal investigations.