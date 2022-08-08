SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police announced Monday that they identified the man who was recently struck and killed by a train.

According to the Salem Police Department, 55-year-old Wesley James Crossman was fatally struck by the train just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, while walking along the railroad tracks. The incident reportedly happened near 14th and Hines St.

Investigators say they have been unable to locate or contact Crossman’s family to notify them of his death. Police are asking the public to contact the traffic team at 503-588-6293 if they know Crossman’s family and how to contact them.