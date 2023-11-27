Justin Jordan, 32, died at the scene, officials say. Marion County Deputy Caleb Mott, and Salem Police Officer John Parmer fired their weapons, according to police.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Salem on Friday was identified by Keizer police on Monday.

Authorities also identified the two officers involved in the shooting.

The dead man was identified by police as Justin Jordan, 32. The officers who fired their guns were identified as Marion County Deputy Caleb Mott, and Salem Police Officer John Parmer. The two officers have been placed on administrative leave per protocol.

The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the area of Arabian Avenue SE and Sorrel Court SE. Police say they received reports that Jordan was throwing items in the neighborhood while holding two guns. One caller said that Jordan held a gun to his head. Other callers reported hearing gunshots and said that Jordan pointed the gun at them.

None of the callers were injured.

Authorities from multiple agencies came to the area on the area to locate Jordan, who was found on Arabian Ave SE, which is where negotiations began, according to police.

“After a brief dialogue, the man pointed one of his two handguns at law enforcement personnel, who then fired their weapons, hitting (Jordan). Law enforcement personnel immediately provided life-saving measures, but due to the extent of his injuries, (he) was pronounced deceased on scene,” police said.