PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Detectives have arrested a 19-year-old man they say shot and killed a man on July 1, according to Salem police.

Michael Ray Solis was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Steven Michael Hill near the intersection of 17th Street and Silverton Road, officials say.

Officers responded to the shooting at 7 p.m. and provided Hill with medical aid, but paramedics pronounced him dead a short time later.

Solis faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of possessing a firearm, and recklessly endangering.

