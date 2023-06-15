PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected in a domestic assault and kidnapping incident on June 3 was arrested in Salem on several weapon- and drug-related charges Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Salem police say 40-year-old Todd Willard Mabe was found with a gun, meth and drug paraphernalia when he was arrested, and faces the following 11 charges:

Menacing, two counts

Unlawful use of a weapon, two counts

Unlawful use of a motor vehicle

Felon in possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Burglary, first-degree

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine

Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, attempted

Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school

Mabe also faces charges for an outstanding Oregon State Parole Board warrant, officials say.

Detectives spotted Mabe walking to a car in a Salem neighborhood. When they tried to contact him, officers say he ran away and showed a gun while passing neighbors.

Police say they saw Mabe run through another neighbor’s home and head into the backyard to jump over a fence. However, a K9 team tracked the suspect and found him hiding in another backyard.

Mabe was brought to a hospital for a dog bite from the K9, and was eventually lodged in Marion County Jail.

