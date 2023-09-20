The Shilo Inn, 3304 Market Street NE in Salem, as seen on Google Street View, August 21, 2023

Raul Martinez, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Janet Ramos-Hernandez

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A Woodburn man accused of killing a woman at a Salem hotel last month was taken into custody after surrendering to authorities Tuesday night, police said.

Raul Martinez, 22, is in custody in the Marion County Jail. He has been charged with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Around 6:35 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, Salem officers were sent to the Shilo Inn at 3304 Market Street NE about an unresponsive woman. When they arrived, the woman, later identified as 22-year-old Janet Ramos-Hernandez, had already died.

“Over the last several weeks, detectives from the Salem Police Violent Crimes Unit worked all available leads and served several warrants as part of this investigation which pointed to Martinez as involved in the incident,” Salem police said.

No other details were immediately released.