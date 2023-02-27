PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities say officers are searching for a suspect who fled a Keizer home that’s under a search warrant in an ongoing drug investigation.

On Monday, Salem Police Department’s SWAT team was assisting with the search warrant at 1387 Horizon Ridge Court Northeast when authorities discovered the suspect — identified as 37-year-old Asa Williams — fled the residence, the Keizer Police Department said.

Williams then entered another home where he stole a vehicle from the garage before crashing a short distance away and fleeing on foot, according to authorities.

Officials described Williams as 5-foot-10 and weighing approximately 175 pounds.

Authorities warn community members to not approach Williams if they see him and to call 911.

Police did not immediately provide details about the investigation.