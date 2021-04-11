Investigation underway after shooting near Salem pharmacy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are looking for tips in connection with a shooting near a Salem pharmacy Saturday evening that injured a 19-year-old man.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call of a person with a gunshot wound near Bayview Way NE and State Street around 9:15 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies found the victim with a gunshot injury, and medics then took the victim to Salem Hospital. The victim’s injury is considered to be non-life-threatening, according to authorities.

Investigators believe the shooting took place about half a mile away, behind the Walgreens store at Lancaster Drive NE and State Street.

Anyone with information and/or surveillance video is asked to reach out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-540-8007.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via text message to the sheriff’s office by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411, or they can be submitted online by clicking here.

