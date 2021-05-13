Police: Shooting, kidnapping led to shootout in Silverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The shooting of a 22-year-old man and kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl in Gervais led to a chase that ended on Highway 214 in Silverton and a shootout between law enforcement officers and the suspect, authorities said Thursday.

Twenty-year-old Kenneth Williams Peden III, a Woodburn resident, was arrested and taken to the Marion County jail on numerous charges, including attempted murder in the first and second degree, on Wednesday evening following the chase that ended in a shootout between Peden and officers from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Silverton Police Department opening fire on the Ford F-150 he was driving, according to Oregon State Police.

State police said the incident started around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday when officers with the Gervais Police Department responded to a reported disturbance on the 1000 block of Depot Court. When they arrived at the scene, they found 22-year-old Gervais resident Arik Reed with a gunshot wound. Officers then learned Peden allegedly kidnapped a 17-year-old girl after the shooting and fled in a white Ford F-150.

When a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy found the pickup with Peden and the kidnap victim, Peden allegedly fled when the deputy tried to stop his F-150, starting a chase. Peden “fired multiple rounds toward police” as the chase ensued through the city of Silverton, according to a state police press release.

The chase continued on to Highway 214 at about milepost 37 near Forest Ridge Road NE, when the F-150 came to a stop, and Peden and the officers exchanged gunfire. It’s unclear how Peden was eventually detained.

Authorities said the 17-year-old kidnapping victim was taken from the scene by Life Flight to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her name and current condition have not been released. It’s unclear what led to her being critically injured.

Reed was taken to Salem Hospital, according to state police. His current condition is also unclear.

State police also identified the officers involved in the gunfire after the chase. They are: Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ron Cereghino, a 23-year law enforcement veteran; Silverton Police Office J.J. Lamoreaux, a 14-year law enforcement veteran; and Silverton Police Officer Braden Anderson, who has served one year in law enforcement. No officers were injured in the incident, and the officers who opened fire are on administrative leave.

The investigation into the Gervais shooting and kidnapping and Silverton shootout are ongoing.