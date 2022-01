PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Adrian Mosley is not someone who backs down from his competition ever, even when that competition is bigger and better -- like his older brother, Anthony.

"I'm very competitive. One day I was just, like, got in front of him and was, like, 'I'll beat you, bro,' and he was, like, 'Nah.' And so ever since then I'd just work out because I was tired of him beating me so I'd just work out and keep working out," Adrian, who goes to Grant High School, told KOIN 6 News.